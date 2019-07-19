Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-1st District) and his office staff have escalated in their efforts to insulate him from criticism of his unfettered support for the Trump agenda. Since taking office, Hagedorn has maintained offices in Mankato and Rochester.
Unlike his predecessors — both Republican and Democrat — however, he has staffed his offices not with professional caseworkers but political appointees.
While Walz maintained staffs of eight to 10 professionals, Hagedorn’s Rochester office is rarely open and only three or four full-time staff members work the Mankato office.
Hagedorn has decided that it isn’t lack of trained staff that is drawing criticism but the ongoing efforts by community members to speak with their representative, to share their concerns and communicate who are the problem. In reality, of course, the problem is that Jim Hagedorn has shown little interest in meeting with people when he doesn’t get to control the agenda.
It’s no wonder. When he goes off script, he says absurd things like the children interned on the border are “free to leave” whenever they want.
In his latest move, Hagedorn has decided to attack his accusers, attempting to ban literally thousands of southern Minnesotans, some of whom have never visited his office, from ever doing so for any reason. He invites them to come to town halls. In his previous town halls, however, non-residents were not allowed to actually ask questions.
Don’t let Hagedorn blame progressives — overwhelmingly young parents and grandmothers — for his own incompetence. Don’t let him hide his radical right-wing, anti-Minnesota, pro-Trump agenda.
James Dimock
North Mankato
