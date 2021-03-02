News story: Jim Hagedorn, Minnesotan congressional representative, blocks people from commenting on his social media. His Capitol number has no voice mail set up or anyone to answer the phone. Why would a representative want to not hear from those he represents?
I was blocked from commenting after citing simple facts and yeah, liberal perspectives, on his official congressional Facebook page.
I commented on things like how money from military could go to medicine and education. I stated that transitioning from oil to green energy would be a good idea, and that the pipeline would ultimately decrease jobs in the long term while green energy would create jobs for engineers, technicians and others.
In a story where Hagedorn misrepresented something President Joe Biden had said about gun control, I quoted the very article he posted.
In return, I am blocked from posting my perspective, as a constituent, to my congressional representative.
For someone who has complained about “cancel culture” he certainly has no qualms with canceling the voices of those he supposedly represents.
Joshua Reimers
Mankato
