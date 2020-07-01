Today, a politician can win votes by demonizing his opposition. Our representative, Jim Hagedorn is an example.
He often spreads outlandish falsehoods about people who disagree with him. On a Facebook post Hagedorn said all Democrats are “at war with our country, our beliefs and western culture.”
It is never safe to say a group of people are all the same. Each of us has a family member or friends who support a different party and we know they are not demons “at war” with our nation.
Hagedorn’s comment could be written off as foolish if it wasn’t so destructive.
Which brings me to truthfulness and lies. Many things happen when someone tells hateful lies. The person may gain in the short run, but in the long run lies destroy their reputation. Lies told by elected representatives damage people’s trust in all elected officials. That tears apart our sense of community and common citizenship. We see our neighbors as enemies.
Hagedorn has spread so many such stories that he cannot believe he has a duty to build healthy communities with hopeful prospects. This suggests our current congressman lacks the insight and skills of a good leader.
Edward Murrow, a great American journalist, said that to be “credible we must be truthful.”
Americans crave an end to discord and want to hope in the future. We must trust our elected representatives to lead us there. Hagedorn has made it a practice spreading falsehoods to sow discord.
This can only generate more distrust, conflict and fearfulness. And a further loss of hope. We deserve so much better.
Debra Hogenson
Waseca
