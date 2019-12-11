As a farmer with a vested interest in ethanol, I'd like to express my appreciation to Congressman Jim Hagedorn for his fight on behalf of farmers and ethanol producers.
For the past several years, the EPA has failed to follow Congressional mandates in awarding refinery exemptions to ethanol fuel blending. The billions of gallons of lost ethanol production caused by these exemptions has created tremendous economic hardship for farmers and ethanol producers who built business plans based on those promises.
Hagedorn has used his seat on the Agriculture Committee to work with representatives from both parties to insist the EPA follow Congress's intent when they issue these refinery exemptions.
He co-sponsored Democrat Collin Peterson’s bill to increase transparency in the refinery exemption process and joined a bipartisan group of signatories on Democrat Cindy Axne’s letter to the EPA regarding the abuse in issuing small refinery exemptions.
When the EPA backtracked on an agreement with USDA, Hagedorn again joined a bipartisan group of legislators in signing a letter to the EPA requesting that they honor the original agreement. He also joined Democrats and Republicans in co-sponsoring legislation requiring the EPA to include exempted ethanol gallons in their calculations of mandated ethanol.
And again recently, he wrote directly to EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler insisting the EPA follow the intent of Congress.
In what can only be described as a toxic political atmosphere in Washington, Hagedorn has reached out to work with people regardless of their political affiliation to get things done for the folks back home. That’s far too rare these days and I thank Hagedorn for putting people over politics.
Greg Bartz
Sleepy Eye
