Last week, Congressman Jim Hagedorn was presented with the Champion for Healthy Seniors Award by the Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease.
I am glad that we have someone like him representing us in Congress — his dedication and commitment to ensuring that seniors have access to timely, quality medical care is unmatched.
An important part of this award that is worth noting is that it is based on leadership in lowering prescription costs and protecting in-home treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic. I have seen a few instances where Hagedorn's opponent tries to claim the congressman works against chronic diseases and chooses the side of the pharmaceuticals, but it's blatantly apparent that is a lie.
Shame on Dan Feehan for misrepresenting our congressman's good work as a political weapon.
Hagedorn was rightly bestowed this award. He has continued to push for lower prescription drug cost through his time in Congress and deserves to continue representing us in D.C. doing just that.
Dianne Schmidt
Mankato
