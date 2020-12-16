As a constituent of Rep. Jim Hagedorn, in Congressional District 1, I am disgusted and ashamed. His support of the attempt to subvert the election by signing on to the suit brought to the U.S. Supreme Court by the state of Texas brought disgrace to the office he holds and the constitution he pledged to defend.
It is a blatant disregard of his very own state's legal votes. He has turned his back on the citizens of his district, all for a cynical political stunt. He has brought shame to the history of this nation. A history based on free and fair elections.
Hagedorn, by not standing to defend democracy you have made us unable to promote democracy to the rest of the world. Once we were leaders, now we are shallow caricatures of the people that made us great.
The shame is on you sir. The only redemption I personally can find in this is that I never once voted for you.
Brian Frink
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.