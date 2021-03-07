In his letter, published Friday, Eric Litynski states: “… the fact that Hagedorn was re-elected proves that the majority of his constituents feel Hagedorn represents their values.”
I won’t debate the topic of his letter, but he has his facts wrong. In his 2020 re-election, Congressman Hagedorn received 179,234 votes out of 368,856 cast. That’s only 48.6%, not a majority.
In addition, it's certainly not a majority of his constituents. The most recent census figures show Minnesota's 1st District has a population of 679,003. Does the congressman not represent the nearly half million people who didn't vote for him — many thousands of children, teens and others who couldn't or didn't make it to the polls last November?
Or does he represent only the 26 percent of the district population who voted for him?
Chuck Piehl
Mankato
