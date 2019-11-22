After his Mower County town hall on Nov. 6 Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-1st District, continued his pattern of being dismissive, divisive and disrespectful to his constituents.
Hagedorn took to television and social media to target Indivisible and paint all southern Minnesota constituents who disagree with him with the same inaccurate brush. Although, in an interview with KAAL, he said the town hall was “not as contentious as reported,” on Facebook, he labeled constituents as “disruptors and harassers” and the “ radical resistance Socialists.”
As a former Republican, I am deeply troubled by a congressman who bans constituents from his offices, insults them on Facebook and refuses to even pretend that he cares about his constituents’ views. Even as constituents respectfully engage with him and his office, he chooses to represent only the people who agree 100% with him rather than all people of southern Minnesota.
While Congressman Hagedorn’s behavior is disappointing, it is unfortunately in line with his widely reported history of insulting and dismissing people and groups with whom he disagrees.
There are many urgent issues facing this country today. We will continue our attempts to engage in respectful and productive issue-based dialogue with the congressman so that he may have a fuller grasp of all the viewpoints held by his constituency, many of whom have direct expertise and personal experience that would be relevant to the representative’s understanding.
Peggy Dimock
North Mankato
Member
Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.