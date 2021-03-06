A letter published March 2 (“Hagedorn cancels constituents' input”) wrongly claims that Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s office does not have proper channels to record and address his constituents’ concerns.
Congressman Hagedorn employs staffers in both Washington and southern Minnesota who are dedicated to logging constituent concerns, answering questions in a timely manner and helping 1st District residents obtain needed casework services.
So far this year, the congressman’s staff has responded to nearly 11,000 emails, more than 200 voicemails and over 100 letters from southern Minnesotans. And in 2020, the congressman’s office aided 561 constituents through casework and answered 32,249 emails and 658 letters.
Rep. Hagedorn takes pride in his accessibility and extensive efforts to visit with constituents across the 1st District and address their concerns face-to-face.
During his first term in office (2019-20), the congressman traveled to virtually every city in the district and made hundreds of in-person visits to discuss issues with government officials, small business owners and employees, farmers, and residents on Main Street.
Rep. Hagedorn conducted 27 town hall meetings — including 21 in-person events, one in each county of the district. In fact, the congressman held more town hall meetings than any member of the Minnesota congressional delegation.
Congressman Hagedorn looks forward to resuming town halls and attending larger gatherings throughout southern Minnesota as soon as Gov. Tim Walz lifts his draconian and arbitrary lockdown restrictions.
In the meantime, please reach out to Rep. Hagedorn’s office about any legislative or casework issues by calling 507-323-6090 (Mankato) or visiting our website at: Hagedorn.house.gov.
Our team is ready to hear your views or address your needs.
Jake Murphy
Communications director
Hagedorn office
