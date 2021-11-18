Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-1st District, doesn’t care about failing bridges in his district. He doesn’t care about crumbling roads in the counties he represents. He doesn’t care about safe drinking water in the 1st District.
He doesn’t care about effective internet access. He really doesn’t care if it leaves his rural constituents struggling to get online. And Jim Hagedorn doesn’t care to explain his "No" vote on the federal infrastructure bill which provides $6.8 billion to fix bridges and roads, to repair aging water systems and to expand broadband access.
So, what does Hagedorn care about? Not much. He likes slinging mud at Democrats in the hopes something sticks. And he likes petty partisan politics. You can see it all over his Facebook page.
But the people in his district and what they need? Rep. Jim Hagedorn just doesn’t care.
Next November, it’s time to send Hagedorn a clear message: We don’t care for you as our representative.
Dan Cronn-Mills
North Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.