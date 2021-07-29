Although there is a lot of disagreement in the world, there are things Minnesotans can all agree on and values all of us share.
Whether you're Black or white, native born or newcomer, whether you live in the cities or the suburbs or the country, we all want a country where our children can succeed. We want our children prepared for a competitive, global economy.
There are too many people, however, who are threatened by words like equity and fairness. Especially those who benefit so much from nepotism. When he isn’t promoting conspiracy theories and looking for new ways to line his cronies' pockets, Congressman Jim Hagedorn attacks critical race theory. Not working for southern Minnesota, not working on COVID relief, not working for our farmers.
He’s jumping on the latest conservative blogosphere bandwagon and spouting talking points from rightwing radical social media.
The reality is that Hagedorn is an extremist who has consistently worked to undermine public schools, the backbone if not the heart of our rural communities.
Our children need to be prepared for a global economy, a world of diversity. Success depends on it. The Mankato District 77 School Board gets it. They resisted the ill-informed, American Enterprise Institute sponsored attack on our local schools and said no to absurd calls for things like cameras in classrooms.
Those of us who care about the future, who want children prepared for a competitive global economy, stand with our School Board and applaud their courage in supporting teachers and students.
James Dimock
Mankato
