Rep. Hagedorn: Is your allegiance to the United States or to the Confederacy that took up arms against the U.S.?
You voted against removing Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol — the only Minnesotan to cast a vote for the Confederacy. You have failed to explain your vote. You have failed your constituents and you have failed as our representative.
Perhaps you need a history lesson. Minnesota sent volunteers to fight for the U.S. against the Confederacy. Our state famously captured a Confederate flag in the Battle of Gettysburg and has repeatedly refused demands by Virginia to return it. Yet, you vote to honor the Confederacy. You vote to honor slavery.
Your oath is to the United States Constitution, and it’s time to align your vote with your oath. If you need an example, Jim, look no further than Dan Feehan, running against you to serve southern Minnesota in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Dan is a combat vet and there’s no question where his allegiance lies — with the USA, with the state of Minnesota, and with his future constituents — not with the Confederacy.
Dan Cronn-Mills
North Mankato
