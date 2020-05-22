When I learned of the massive livestock culls, it seemed like this economic shutdown was finally hitting home.
Meat and food production are one of the most essential practices in any society, especially here in southern Minnesota. I can’t imagine what that would be like to have to get rid of your livestock.
However, when I heard that the USDA is going to buy up to $3 billion in surplus meat, dairy and produce, I was given a little bit of hope. Even though it’s not the most ideal situation, it could be enough to get our farmers through this trying time.
I am thankful to have people in our government like Rep. Jim Hagedorn, a member of the Agriculture Committee, who will work with the Trump Administration on behalf of southern Minnesota.
Even with all the noise going on right now, they still can pull through for us. Unfortunately, you don’t see that kind of leadership in politics every day.
Stephannie Hueper
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.