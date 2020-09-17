Rep. Jim Hagedorn owes his constituents more than a quickie, internal review of his office. Voters deserve a transparent, independent investigation before going to the polls in November.
It isn’t just the irregular spending but a whole host of concerns that have come up since Hagedorn took office. In official filings, Hagedorn’s own staff listed his home address as the St. Louis Park residence where he and his wife own a home and not the Blue Earth home he rents.
Recognized as Minnesota’s least productive legislator, it turns out he was also the House’s biggest spender, blowing through nearly half his budget in the first quarter. A suspiciously high amount, almost 20%, going to printing and mailing. Suspicious.
It has now come out that hundreds of thousands of dollars ended up in the pockets of Hagedorn’s staff members.
Emails and recordings now confirm that Hagedorn was personally involved in the decision-making. Those documents reinforce that he thinks of us in southern Minnesota as those people “down there.”
His critics have long contended he is callously indifferent to the issues faced by people “right here.” From brushing off the suicide epidemic in rural America as a crisis of faith, not an economic crisis, telling farmers to “wait it out” and — only days after reports of serious food insecurity among young people in his “home” county — told his supporters “no one goes to bed wondering how to put food on the table.”
It isn’t just the smell of corruption. It’s the reek of callousness, indifference, and incompetence. Let’s not add cover-up to the stench.
James Dimock
North Mankato
