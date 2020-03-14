Recently, Rep. Jim Hagedorn revealed that he has been battling kidney cancer for the past year. I would like to commend and thank Rep. Hagedorn for having the courage not just to fight this disease but to do so publicly.
I greatly appreciate Hagedorn being willing to be so visible in showing that just because one is battling an illness or disease, does not necessarily mean one cannot live a full and productive life.
The time demands on a Representative are enormous and yet this announcement caught pretty much everyone by surprise because based on the time and energy Rep. Hagedorn has spent in our district, one would never have guessed he had been afflicted with cancer.
So, thank you, Rep. Hagedorn, for being willing to wage this battle publicly and, in so doing, demonstrating to the thousands battling cancer, that a full and productive life can indeed be lived while fighting this dreaded disease. You inspire us all.
Scott Weilage
North Mankato
