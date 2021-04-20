I was unbelievably proud to be part of the Mankato community this weekend. While we are far from perfect, and we need to account for our history, this Sunday the nearly 400 people who showed up to stand against racism and anti-Semitism spoke volumes about who we are and where we are going.
As this community moves forward, we should all thank those community leaders and organizers who are out there, doing the work and making our community better. Not just holding a rally but the real work of making change, the stuff most of us don't see. We have real leaders here who are committed to real change. Let me say thank you.
But we also need to take stock of who wasn't there and hold them accountable for their absence and inaction. Obviously, I am talking about Rep. Jim "silver spoon" Hagedorn.
It is no surprise, as a person who spent his entire adult life inside the Beltway, that Hagedorn wouldn’t be here. He’s never where the people are unless those people happen to be big donors or cronies.
Unless it’s racist rhetoric and big lies, Hagedorn brings nothing to the table. Whether it’s a demonstration against Nazis or a committee on police reform, he isn’t invited because no one thinks he has anything to contribute. Whether you fly a blue line flag or BLM, you know that Jim Hagedorn isn’t invested in this community. No matter what you think the solution is, you don’t think Hagedorn is part of it.
It’s time to send him back where he came from: Alexandria, Virginia.
He isn’t wanted here and he certainly isn’t needed.
James Dimock
North Mankato
