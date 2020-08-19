A recent letter outlined Dan Feehan's familiarity with the congressional district vs. Jim Hagedorn.
It is true Hagedorn spent a lot of time outside the district after his father was elected to Congress in 1975. Jim was about 13 at the time.
He has spent most of the last 10 years in the district. During the 2014, 2016 and 2018 congressional races, he crisscrossed the district countless times meeting with mayors, police chiefs, county officials, farmers, business leaders and health workers in every size community.
He has continued this during the current term.
If anyone knows the district, it is Hagedorn. During the pandemic, he is trying to assist small businesses on their needs and concerns.
The limited information available on Dan Feehan is that he was born in Red Wing, or St. Paul and that he was raised in Red Wing or north of Rochester. Then his bio is silent until his college years. He moved to North Mankato in 2017 to make his bid for the congressional seat.
Hagedorn serves on the agriculture and small business committees in Congress, certainly two of the most important committees to this district.
On Oct. 15, 2018, I attended a debate, in North Mankato at South Central College, between Hagedorn and Feehan. Any question relating to agriculture revealed that Feehan had no grasp of the topic as his answers were clearly scripted canned answers that did not address the question.
Hagedorn knows agriculture and he knows small business. We need to re-elect Hagedorn.
Joe Willaert
Mankato
