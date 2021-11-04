In an inflammatory e-mail — “America’s parents aren’t domestic terrorists“ — Rep. Jim Hagedorn is lying through his teeth.
Hagedorn claims: “Attorney General Merrick Garland’s memo to investigate parents who speak out at school board meetings is a brazen attempt by the Biden Administration to censor America’s parents.”
That’s a bald-faced lie. Garland’s memo stated: “In recent months, there has been a disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff who participate in the vital work of running our nation's public schools. While spirited debate about policy matters is protected under our Constitution, that protection does not extend to threats of violence or efforts to intimidate individuals based on their views.”
In Stanly County, North Carolina, the school board chair resigned after getting death threats; the board had voted to require masks in schools. At previous meetings, “numerous individuals” were escorted out by police.
In Carver County, Minnesota, belligerent anti-maskers physically assaulted a pro-mask speaker. In Ohio, a school board member received a threatening letter calling him a “filthy traitor,” adding, “We are coming after you. You are forcing them to wear mask ... for that you will pay dearly.”
In a letter to Garland, the National School Boards Association documented over 20 instances of “threats, harassment, disruption and acts of intimidation” at school board meetings.
Only in Hagedorn’s fantasyland alternate-reality universe can all this be excused and whitewashed as heroic “parents who speak out.”
Like his great cult leader former President Donald Trump, Hagedorn serially and unrepentantly lies and intends to get away with it. Minnesota’s 1st District deserves more honest, moral representation in Congress than this.
Fred Slocum
Mankato
