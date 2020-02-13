Why is it that Minnesota’s representative for District 1, Jim Hagedorn, does not actually live in the district?
Minnesota’s Republican Party recently released in the end of year report that Hagedorn has been living in a posh condo in St. Louis Park.
St. Louis Park is not in the First Congressional District.
Hagedorn’s wife, who is the chair of the Minnesota Republican Party, Jennifer Carnahan, has also spoken multiple times about living in St. Louis Park.
If you are a U.S. representative, you should be living in the district to share the struggles and successes of the area. We deserve better representation than a man who consistently misrepresents himself and his opponent for political gain.
He also claims on the same report that he is self-employed. I do not agree with this, because we the people of the first congressional district are his employers. We voted for him to represent us and he is not able to do that without living here in the area.
The district chose him in 2018, but if he doesn’t live here and claims to be “self-employed,” when we as constituents of District 1 elected him, he doesn’t deserve to be our representative in 2020.
Ethan Sykes
Butterfield
