Efforts to reach Congressman Jim Hagedorn by phone, after the events of Jan. 6, were met with the message that his voice mail system had not yet been set up. However, as one of his constituents, I am determined to deliver a strong message about his course of action on that day.
Congressman, you swore an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States. The outcome of the 2020 election has been more scrutinized and litigated than any other in my lifetime, and the results stand: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were elected to serve as president and vice president, winning both the popular and the electoral college votes.
Dozens of court cases have upheld these results. Nonetheless, despite all this evidence, and in the aftermath of a mob attack on the Capitol building itself, you persisted in your baseless objection.
You, who ran for office on a theme of law and order, have made a mockery of your own campaign platform. You cannot have it both ways. If the decision was mine to make, you would be removed from office.
Arlene Renshaw
Mankato
