In the aftermath of the Trump-led insurrection on Jan. 6, I set out with one specific goal — to pressure both Congressman Jim Hagedorn and state Rep. Jeremy Munson — two officials who have repeatedly promoted unfounded conspiracy theories about the election (amongst other matters) — to condemn the violence committed by the pro-Trump mob.
Hagedorn, true to form, simply refused to respond. This isn’t shocking. He’s built a reputation as someone who ignores, blocks or calls security on his constituents (as he did on the Indivisible group) when he disagrees with them. The attempt to overthrow our election, the assaults on 56 officers, and the beating death of one officer clearly aren’t enough to invoke his ire.
However, it’s telling that days later he was quick to issue a statement condemning Twitter and Facebook within mere hours of them blocking President Donald Trump’s accounts.
Munson similarly refused to condemn the violence — even the murder of the officer. When pressed to issue a public statement condemning the actions of the mob, he attempted shift focus to BLM, argued the election wasn’t valid and claimed past criticisms of violence dispel any need for him to speak up now.
These two have hitched their wagons to Trump and have fueled the kinds of conspiracy theories that led to the attempted coup on Jan. 6.
I would like to reiterate my demand of them both — condemn the violence of the Trump mob. Condemn the attempt to thwart the transfer of power. Condemn the attacks on Capitol Hill police. Condemn the beating death of a Capitol Hill officer. If they cannot do that, they have no business being in office.
Mike Wirig
Mankato

