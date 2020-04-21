Friday’s demonstration by MAGAsota and the “New Republicans” outside the governor's home in St. Paul was more than just an exercise in poor judgment during a pandemic. It was a public display of the deepening divisions among Minnesota conservatives.
While some Minnesota Republicans, like Lake Crystal’s Jeremy Munson, were happy to show support, demonstration organizers have gotten a much colder shoulder from the Republican Party establishment.
Video posted by event organizer Michele Even of MAGAsota on her Facebook page shows an altercation between herself and Minnesota Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan.
In the video, Even demands Carnahan explain her statements urging precincts to ban MAGAsota from participating in last February’s caucuses. Carnahan refuses to comment while Even repeatedly tells Carnahan and her assistant they “should be ashamed of themselves.” Even also shares a flyer produced and distributed by the House Republican Campaigns Committee condemning MAGAsota as a fundraising scam and urging Republicans to boycott their organization.
The rejection of the Trump-base by Carnahan and Minnesota Republican Party and the HRCC is telling. Carnahan’s husband, Rep. Jim Hagedorn, won Minnesota’s First District by a razor thin margin in 2018 and has been plagued and hounded by protesters and demonstration throughout his first term. He has insisted on taking hard-right, extreme positions to appease the Trump base who elected him.
Now, with Carnahan and the establishment seeking to distance themselves from that base, Hagedorn is in a tricky position.
Where does Hagedorn stand? With Trump and his base or the Minnesota Republican Party?
Jim Dimock
North Mankato
