I attended the town hall meeting Dec. 14. I heard plenty of policy view statements with little real listening on the part of Rep. Jim Hagedorn.
Responses from Hagedorn were generally dismissive of alternative views.
Since the meeting, I have struggled to imagine what alternative views would get noticed or even discussed.
One area of questioning was climate change. The questioner stated from an educated, informed, scientific view that, yes, climate change is real and is human caused.
Hagedorn's response was not accepting of the human cause component. He pretty much dismissed the expert standing right in front of him. Yet, he was asking for an expert witness view.
He said we had all come to the meeting via gas-powered vehicles, even though some attendees drive electric-powered vehicles. He then said that we heated our homes with fuel, probably natural gas.
Okay, yes, we must stand back and realize that we can't have it both ways. However, the question was a completely fair and appropriate one.
What is Hagedorn doing to help find a solution?
Here we are, regular folks trying to live well who realize our ways of consuming need to change.
We, the general public, are caught in a zone of wanting to see change and make change for the future. As individuals, we are without the means — in ideas or solid methods or funding.
We are frustrated by the lack of real discussion and options being presented.
Empowerment will come from lawmakers providing leadership, regulation and programs of enablement (funding).
We look to leaders to gather information, bring together scientists, educators, builders, industry and agencies to solve big problems.
This upcoming generation needs you to lead or get out of the way.
Ken Davey
Lake Crystal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.