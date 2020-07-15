Recently, 1st District Rep. Jim Hagedorn wrote on his campaign Facebook page:
"Not sure why Gov. Walz and my opponent Dan Feehan think it’s the duty of federal taxpayers to bail out Minneapolis with $500 million after Walz and Mayor Frey watched the city burn and be looted for over three days before President Trump encouraged them to call in the National Guard.
"What happened in Minneapolis, where Democrats (governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, both U.S. senators, the ongresswoman, City Council, all the way down to local dog catcher) pull every last lever of government, is their doing. Bad schools, high crime, you name it, they own it. They should fix their own problems and pay for their mistakes."
It’s unfortunate the Rep. Hagedorn is not supportive of city of Minneapolis, the Minneapolis Police Department and the many small, family-owned businesses that sustained damage from the riots.
I would bet that if similar riots had occurred in Rochester, especially to the venerable Mayo Clinic, he would be the first to ask Gov. Tim Walz to request disaster funding from the federal government. And I’m sure that the rest of Minnesota’s congressional delegation would be in support.
As of 2019, Minnesota taxpayers received $6 billion less from the federal government than what they put in, according to the Business Insider.
In fact, it is one of the 10 least federally dependent states in the nation, according to a Wallet Hub report. It is only proper that Minnesota taxpayers should get some of that back.
Regardless of which part of the state needs help, Hagedorn needs to put Minnesota first and petty politics second — especially if he wants to be re-elected in November.
Leigh Pomeroy
Mankato
