Do you depend on the U.S. mail for your VA or Social Security checks? Do you receive and pay your monthly bills by mail? Do you receive packages by mail? Do you have your medications mailed to you?
If you answered “yes” to any of these, you are in for a rude awakening. You are in for a longer wait to get your checks, prescriptions and the rest of your mail.
Why? President Donald Trump is dismantling the United States Postal Service. The new postmaster general is a top Trump campaign contributor who has no experience with the Postal Service. Despite his lack of experience, he removed 23 Postal Service executives on Aug. 7.
Are things changing? You betcha. No more postal worker overtime. Mail left to be sorted or delivered at the end of the day will have to wait until the next day.
In Montana, the postal employees were ordered to remove 40% of the state’s mailboxes. (As a response to the public outcry, they were put back.)
671 sophisticated mail sorters across the country are being disconnected or even destroyed.
What can you do about this? Contact Congressman Jim Hagedorn, (507) 323-6090.
Tell Mr. Hagedorn to tell Mr. Trump to stop tinkering with our United States Postal Service and to sign legislation providing additional financial support for the USPS.
We all depend on the United States Postal Service. This insanity must stop.
Herb Kroon
North Mankato
