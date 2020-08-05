In response to Mr. Tonn’s letter from earlier this week, suggesting Congressman Hagedorn spends more time in D.C. than in our district, I ask: You aren’t from around here, are you?
If you were, you would have been able to see the hypocrisy of your unverified accusations against our Congressman before you even put pen to paper. Dan Feehan was the one who spent most of his time in D.C. — in fact, his biography on the Department of Defense website still reads that he “resides in Washington, D.C. with his wife and two sons.”
Feehan has been playing politics since even before he was appointed to Obama’s administration, and it took an open Congressional seat to get him to move back to Minnesota for the 2018 election.
He doesn’t understand our way of life here in Congressional District 1, and to say that he doesn’t pretend is simply laughable.
Hagedorn, on the other hand, has been to every single district, held 22 town halls and consistently makes stops along his route to listen to his constituents. Even in this unprecedented time, Hagedorn has been seen getting out into the district to meet our farmers, small-business owners, and residents, while Feehan has been raising money with wealthy D.C. socialists like Tina Smith from his kitchen table.
If you are from around here, it’s easy to see who better represents the values and principles of southern Minnesota. Keep an eye on Feehan when he is unsuccessful yet again this November — who knows where his next political campaign will take him.
Douglas Hitzemann
Mankato
