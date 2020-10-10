An Oct. 7 letter to the editor “Hagedorn’s helped reform insurance, drug prices” requires a response.
The writer claims that Rep. Jim Hagedorn has a plan to make health-care more available and lower costs, when in fact he offers next to nothing of substance. While the writer may believe what he’s saying, he is repeating arguments that make no sense.
With extraordinary nerve, Hagedorn has blamed Obamacare for high insurance deductibles. Yet his approach to lower costs would be to remove requirements for coverage and deductible limits, robbing us of even the limited protections gained under the ACA. Desperate families would be “free” to buy policies that are not worth the paper they are written on.
Removing the individual mandate lowered costs? Think about it. If we want only private insurers, as Hagedorn does, and the healthiest opt out, that can only increase premiums for the rest of us. What we ultimately need is an affordable national health care program that covers us all.
Hagedorn claims we were better off in the days before the ACA. Nationally, there were 72% more people uninsured compared to now, although in recent years the number of uninsured has gone up since 2016, incidentally when Trump took office. The horrors of medical bankruptcies and deaths from lack of care were more common.
It is true that health insurance for individuals costs too much in rural Minnesota due to a lack of insurer competition and high charges by uncompetitive providers. Dan Feehan offers a real solution: a public option that can be offered at a low cost because it will be better able to bargain down provider prices and have much lower administrative costs.
Mark Friedman
Mankato
