Overturning the will of the people by removing a duly-elected president of the United States was intended by the founders to be an exceedingly rare and judicious act.
I am very pleased that Rep. Jim Hagedorn has affirmed his opposition to President Donald Trump's impeachment. Hagedorn stated at a recent town hall meeting that he plans to vote "No" because the Democrats' impeachment endeavors are overtly political, partisan, divisive and unwarranted.
Additionally, Congressman Hagedorn has rightfully called upon the Democrat-controlled House to quit wasting time and resources on impeachment, and to work in a bipartisan fashion to provide common-sense border security, prescription drug reform and transportation and infrastructure legislation.
Meanwhile, Hagedorn's four Democrat opponents, including the defeated 2018 Democrat nominee, Dan Feehan, are marching in lock-step with Nancy Pelosi.
Feehan supports Trump's impeachment and removal from office, yet declines to discuss his reasons in public. Evidently, Feehan lacks conviction in his ultra-liberal positions and/or realizes those positions are in juxtaposition to the views of the majority of southern Minnesotans.
Hagedorn's straight-forward and honest approach demonstrated to the voters is refreshing. By opposing impeachment, Hagedorn's stand certainly reflects my views and values as well as those of the majority of 1st District residents.
Jeff Taylor
Mapleton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.