President Joe Biden has begun to right the asylum ship.
Since early February, the Biden administration has implemented several executive orders to undo massive humanitarian catastrophes perpetrated by the Trump administration, especially relating to asylum seekers.
Over the past four years, the prior administration disparaged asylum seekers; spreading outright lies about how the asylum process is ripe with fraud. The asylum process has numerous safeguards to prevent fraud, but there has always been one constant: asylum seekers have been able to come into the United States and then immediately avail themselves to the protections of the arriving country.
There are hearings in which DOJ officers determine whether people have “credible fear” of torture or persecution if returned to their country. They are then allowed to stay in the United States, pending a full hearing with testimony and exhibits.
Trump utilized migrant protection protocols which amounted to thousands of asylum seekers living in squalid, dangerous refugee camps in border towns in Mexico. These camps were specifically targeted by cartels. There were 1,114 reported cases of murder, rape, torture and kidnapping against these seekers.
Trump's policies regarding asylum violated the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, to which the United States is a signatory.
Billions of your dollars were paid to private contractors to hold children of asylum seekers hostage.
The Trump administration falsely claimed that only 2-3 percent of asylum seekers show up for their final hearing, an unsupported figure that Rep. Jim Hagedorn repeated. A study from Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse puts the figure at around 99 percent. Even the United States' Department of Justice states the number is closer to 75 percent.
Dan Kalk
New Ulm
