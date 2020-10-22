Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

A wintry mix this morning will transition to mainly light rain for the afternoon. Thunder possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.