In a recent town hall in Spring Valley, Congressman Jim Hagedorn responded to a question about recent efforts he supported that would cut thousands of Americans from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and about food security among children. He claimed people should be encouraged to work and “fend for themselves.”
This is one of many out-of touch comments he has made about food insecurity.
Hagedorn’s comments are not merely insensitive, they are harmful. Many people I’ve known have relied on programs like SNAP to get by. They are some of the hardest working people I know. Others are unable to work because of a disability or medical situation. Many need it to get through a hard time or as a safety net as they are working to get ahead in life.
Hagedorn’s ignorant comments do not help them.
It is also telling that Hagedorn made these comments in the context of food insecurity among children. It should go without saying that children can not “fend for themselves” or work. As someone who has worked to feed children in my community, I know the difference nutritious meals can make in a child’s ability to succeed.
Anyone who does not understand that should not be a member of Congress.
I believe that we are each other’s keepers with all our differences and no matter how heavy the burden. I also want to live in a country where no one is held back by poverty or discrimination.
It is clear Dan Feehan shares these values and understands this issue, while Hagedorn does not.
That is why I will be voting for Feehan this November.
Chris Russert
Mankato
