Members of Congress have a responsibility to listen to their constituents and a duty to be accountable to those they were elected to represent. Congressman Jim Hagedorn has not demonstrated either of these.
On July 14, Donald Trump tweeted a series of overtly racist statements. On July 15 and for each of the following seven business days, I called Hagedorn’s D.C. office to ask his reaction to these racist statements.
I was told by his staff he had not released a statement, but they took my contact info and said someone would get back to me. I never received a response.
I also attempted to ask this question via Twitter, Facebook and the message feature on his website, all with no response.
This is not a difficult or complicated question. Hagedorn’s inability or unwillingness to respond to the question of a constituent is further evidence of his disconnection from the people in his district; I have higher expectations for my elected officials.
Liz Boldon
Rochester
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.