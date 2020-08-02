It’s all about incentives. In a recent interview (Trey Mewes, Free Press 7/30/2020) Congressman Jim Hagedorn makes perfectly clear that he sees cruelty and unfairness as solutions for our economic catastrophe.
Employees need more incentive to go back to work, so Hagedorn wants to reduce unemployment assistance.
But businesses don’t need an incentive to maintain safe workplaces. He says employers should be immune from legal liability if employees contract the virus at work.
Hagedorn’s plan is to force workers back on the job, while allowing unsafe work places.
Joe Kunkel
North Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.