We need to express our satisfaction with the introduction of H.R. 4469, “American Workforce Enforcement Act,” by U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-1st District, and his support of the USMCA trade agreement.
H.R. 4469 is a bill, if passed, that would provide training for our workers to develop advanced skills so they could fill high paying, advanced manufacturing jobs.
Mexico and Canada are Minnesota’s largest trading partners for pork, turkey, corn, soybeans, dairy and medical devices as well as equipment and auto parts.
Passing the H.R. 4469 and the USMCA trade agreement would mean new markets and expanded opportunities across industries and boost the economic dynamics for our farmers and agricultural community.
Thank you Congressman Hagedorn. Keep working for our manufacturing and farm communities.
Leroy Vetsch
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.