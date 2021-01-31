Rep. Jim Hagedorn has become an embarrassment to the state of Minnesota. He is one of 190 representatives who called for a halt to the counting of electoral votes.
Insurrectionists stormed the Capitol and hunted down lawmakers who were doing their constitutionally mandated work. Five people died.
Insurrection, and the giving of aid and comfort to insurrectionists, is contrary to Amendment XIV, Section 23. After Congress resumed the count, Hagedorn persisted in challenging electoral votes, citing irregularities in Pennsylvania.
I have asked Hagedorn repeatedly why he thought it was his right to question the election method of another state especially in the absence of a coordinated federal response to the pandemic. His repeated failure to respond to my question demonstrates a lack of regard for his constituents as well as to our constitution to which he has sworn allegiance.
The House of Representatives impeached the president for inciting insurrection. Hagedorn stated that an impeachment would further divide the country. As we all know, unity cannot begin without justice.
We cannot “forgive and forget” the grievous wrong that has been done to the country by President Donald Trump and his followers, and “move on.” This is not partisanship.
My concern is not with Republicans. It is with Trumpism. Hagedorn’s continued adherence to Trumpism as a political strategy is reprehensible. He has represented our district with dishonor, lies.
I hope that Trump will be convicted by the Senate for the crimes he committed against this nation — crimes to which Hagedorn is an accomplice — and that all the seditious senators and representatives will be punished according to Amendment XIV, Section 3.
Barbara Laman
St. Peter
