I am writing in regards to the mob of Trump supporters that swarmed and vandalized our U.S. Capitol Wednesday. I was saddened to hear that people died while rioters with Trump hats and flags broke into and desecrated the chambers of our Capitol.
Unfortunately, these acts, however shocking, are not surprising. Donald Trump encouraged his supporters on Dec. 19 to attend this event, “Big protest in D.C. on January 6th...Be there, will be wild!.”
Speaking to the crowd he encouraged them “And after this, we're going to walk down there, and I'll be there with you ... to the Capitol.....Because you'll never take back our country with weakness."
He, and his enablers, having misled their supporters and lied about the results of the election and attempted an insurrection. Even after his supporters vandalized the Capitol, Trump released a statement to them stating, “We love you, you're very special.”
Although Trump incited this violence, he is not alone responsible. His enablers fanned the flames of this seditious rhetoric. That includes our own U.S. representative, Jim Hagedorn.
Hagedorn signed on to the lawsuit filed by Texas to overturn the presidential election results. Hagedorn voted yes on an objection to the counting of the Electoral College votes, an act that Republican leader Mitch McConnell described as the beginning of a “death spiral” for our democracy.
We deserve a representative who supports democracy and the votes of the American people, not one who supports sedition.
Trump may have incited this violence, but Hagedorn is among the elected officials that enabled it.
Hagedorn now needs to do the responsible thing and resign. We deserve a representative whose allegiance lies with democracy.
Justin Mattson
New Ulm
