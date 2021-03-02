Rep. Jim Hagedorn, our Congressional representative for District 1, voted “nay” against the “Equality Act” bill known as H.R.5.
This bill is currently going through Congress and if passed, it would amend the Civil Rights Act of 1962. This amendment would incorporate protection from discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity for all Americans.
As Hagedorn cast his vote Feb. 25, his “no” vote reflected his own personal lack of understanding and knowledge of Minnesota history and state values. Minnesota, as a leader in 1993, became the first U.S. state to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.
I suggest Hagedorn should visit the online Minnesota State Law Library to update his own knowledge and understanding of our state laws that portray our state values in “Minnesota Statutes Chapter 363A Human Rights.” I also suggest that he vote for his state and not as a party line Republican.
What is Minnesota Statutes Chapter 363A. Human Rights?
As of 1993, sexual orientation has been included in the Minnesota human rights statute, thus prohibiting many forms of discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation. The definition of sexual orientation (found in Minn. Stat. 363A.03) includes people "having or being perceived as having a self-image or identity not traditionally associated with one's biological maleness or femaleness.”
This language made Minnesota the first state to protect the civil rights of transgender people through its human rights legislation.
Patricia Newman
North Mankato
