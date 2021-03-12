When the ayatollah and the pope met, the ayatollah is reported to have said Christians should live in peace in Iraq and enjoy the same rights as other Iraqis. This is from the leader of a country where Assyrians and other Christians have been discriminated against, persecuted, expelled and executed nearly to extinction on religious and moral grounds as well as political, social and economic ones.
The history of the world is rife with illustrations of how discrimination can lead to persecution and death for those discriminated against: The Inquisition; the founding of this American Republic on the backs of enslaved people; the 300 Indian treaties drafted between 1770 and 1870 and subsequently ignored that removed those already occupying this soil; genocide in Africa and Asia...the list is long.
Trouble comes when those who are or might be subject to discrimination are not specifically protected by law, and the dominant group finds a way for religious, moral, political, social or economic reasons to discriminate against them.
Time and time again discrimination has led to death.
At the end of a disturbing visit to Dachau, visitors pass beneath the words of George Santayana: "Those who do not remember their past are condemned to repeat it."
Would that letter writer Mr. Litynski (letter published in The Free Press March 5), the congressman he defends and others of their ilk pray to never find themselves in the position where a dominant group discriminates against them for religious, moral or other reasons.
History is a good indicator of bad outcomes.
Jon H. Stephenson
St. Peter
