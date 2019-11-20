Some people just can't let go of Halloween. They continue to want to frighten folks with scary words like “socialist” and “communist” and “liberal” and the like.
Never mind that their arguments are bereft of logic, their interest is to frighten people into making a decision that benefits the author, not one that may benefit you and the broader community.
Such is the case with the recent letter by Mary Bartz of Sleepy Eye in Saturday's Free Press. In an attempt to frighten people, she accuses Dan Feehan among others of being an impediment to the passage of the revised version of NAFTA and responsible for the current economic state that faces our farmers.
She does get one thing right: Farmers are not easily fooled. They recognize BS when they read it.
Bartz is only interested in moving folks to vote her way, she isn’t interested in getting them to listen, read, ask or think. I’m not having any of it.
I’ve heard both candidates and I believe what Feehan is saying. I’ve read the biographies of both candidates and Feehan’s life of service moves me. I’ve asked both candidates questions and Feehan has convinced me.
I’ve thought about the candidates, their positions and their motivations and I’m not frightened by Bartz’ scary words. Feehan will get my support in the next election.
Jim Grabowska
St. Clair
