A recent letter to the editor in The Free Press documents President Trump's attempts to dismantle the postal service. Everything the letter writer said is true, but it doesn't tell the whole story.
Trump is also dismantling Social Security — that is what doing away with the payroll tax does. The payroll tax is what supports the Social Security system.
He is also dismantling the military by diverting funds from it to his "beautiful" border wall and using the chairman of the Joint Chiefs as a prop in his political theater, the public school system by diverting funding to private for profit schools, which is the signature issue supported by Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. He is also dismantling the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. intelligence community.
And where is Jim Hagedorn as all of this happens? He is standing right behind Trump cheering him on. He is a congressman who has been steadfast and unwavering in his support of all of Trump's policies.
Georgia Holmes
North Mankato
