In a letter to the editor published Aug. 1, Dana Melius displayed a gross level of deception about the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) and Congressman Jim Hagedorn’s effort for the federal government to treat all restaurant owners equally.
Melius contends Hagedorn is opposed to providing funds to restaurant owners who are part of President Joe Biden’s “priority list” — women, certain veterans and people of color. That’s false. Dating back before Biden was even sworn in as president, Hagedorn has supported a Restaurant Revitalization Fund to provide funding to all restaurants harmed by lockdowns and lost business because of COVID-19.
But the restaurant program rolled-out as part of Biden and the Democrats' $2 trillion reconciliation spending bill is littered with unconstitutional racial preferences. The $28.6 billion restaurant fund provides grants to restaurant owners based upon race and identity, with white males funded last.
Hagedorn was right when he said in the House Small Business Committee, “I think it’s bad enough when the federal government picks winners and losers… but to do so based upon race and even putting illegal aliens ahead of U.S. taxpayers, to me doesn’t make any sense.
"We should all be treated equally. We should all have the same opportunity.”
Hagedorn supports the Republican-led legislation to complete the restaurant program with $60 billion of previously appropriated and unused COVID funds and without language that directs grants based upon race and identity.
Biden’s racist policy and his outright denial of funds to white and male business owners is un-American.
Thank you, Congressman Hagedorn, for working to gain funding for these businesses, end race-based discrimination and treat all Americans and businesses equally.
Douglas Hitzemann
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.