America's foundation and future are on the ballot this November. 2020 has been challenging for many, and it's easy to forget to be optimistic about the future and hopeful that things will get better.
However, one thing I will not forget from this year is the Democrats' treatment of our law enforcement officers, and the brave men and women who put their lives on the line to serve our communities every day.
When Democrat politicians disrespect law enforcement, the disrespect every citizen of this country.
The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association and the Fraternal Organization of Police have endorsed Jim Hagedorn for Congress because he defends us, our country, and the Second Amendment. I'm proud to support his re-election because he's the only candidate who unapologetically and unabashedly held firm in his commitment to law enforcement and the positive impact they have on our communities.
Hagedorn will always stand strong for southern Minnesota values and rural way of life, and he deserves our support this November.
Dianne Schmidt
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.