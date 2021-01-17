Yesterday, while watching the presidential impeachment hearings, I was struck by how many of the Republican speakers equated and justified the horrendous violence of last week’s assault on the United States Capitol by comparing it to the Black Lives Matter movement of last summer.
There is no valid comparison. Black Lives Matter was not responding to a big lie. They were justifiably furious at the senseless murders of Black people, especially involving law enforcement, whose oath is “to protect and serve” the people.
Yes, there was serious property damage and fear mongering, but nothing in comparison to what was done by the white thugs who invaded our Capitol invoking their Leader’s big lie of a stolen election.
This heinous assault on our democracy goes down as one of the worst in our history. A few hours later, our congressman, Jim Hagedorn, endorsed these violent criminals by his vote on the floor of the House to validate their seditious lie. He needs to resign immediately.
Marcia Stapleton
Lake Washington
