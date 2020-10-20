Scandal after scandal continues to be revealed regarding Rep. Jim Hagedorn. The growing list includes funneling taxpayer dollars to companies owned by staff, lying after getting caught, trying to get his wife free access and guided tours of national parks, and using a paid shill on the radio.
In the most recent example, it appears Hagedorn enjoyed a rent-free “sweetheart deal” for many years on his campaign office in downtown Mankato.
This ongoing corruption and cronyism is shameful. It’s clear that Hagedorn seems to think the rules don’t apply to him. His actions indicate someone who is willing to skirt laws and use his position for his own benefit, instead of working for the people of southern Minnesota. His behavior is clearly unethical and in many cases illegal in my view.
It’s become painfully obvious that Hagedorn doesn’t have the honesty and integrity we expect from our elected officials. On Nov. 3, voters in southern Minnesota have the chance to stand up for our values by electing Dan Feehan. As a teacher and soldier, he understands service to others. He will put the people of southern Minnesota first, ending the culture of corruption we’ve seen far too often from our current representative.
Please join me in voting for Feehan.
John Branstad
Mankato
