There has been a lot of hoopla over Dan Feehan running again against Jim Hagedorn. He is held up as someone who is for the working man.
So, by saying this, is it meant that Hagedorn isn’t for the working man?
Hagedorn supports our president and is criticized for that.
If you haven’t been paying attention to what is happening countrywide, you should.
Our president, whose policies are supported by Hagedorn, has turned this country around and has fought for the working class.
So, to proclaim Feehan is for the working class, Hagedorn and President Trump have already beat him to it.
Democrats have always said they are for working class and that is an old standby they use when running for office, however, that line really can’t be used now by Democrats because Trump has fulfilled what Democrats have said for decades.
And too, look at what Democrats have done in the House of Representatives, almost nothing beneficial to the working class.
So, why would someone want to go from success of our current leaders, Trump and Hagedorn, to someone who says they are for the working man?
We already have people in place who are for working man.
Leroy Vetsch
Mankato
