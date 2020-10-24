I’ve been an Independent most of my life. Three years ago I became a Republican. I changed because from day one the media and Democrats treated President Trump terribly — and that continues to this day. They are often inaccurate and just plain mean.
I do not want people running our government who are nasty and can’t be trusted to tell the truth. I have never seen hate like I now see from the Dems. I was taught that when I lost to accept defeat graciously and then help the winner. It is wrong when the media and Dems obstruct everything the president tries to do.
I’m writing for Jim Hagedorn. I have had conversations with him; he really cares about people. He’s humble, kind, holds town halls and makes visits to businesses and farms; he truly wants to know what affects us.
He was born and raised in this area; he understands us and the problems we face. Hagedorn believes in lower prescription drug prices, decent health care for all — including pre-existing conditions. He will side with the people — and not Big Pharma — and votes for the consequences of the total bill — not just one line item.
Pelosi moved Dan Feehan here two years ago; how can he know us? Why Dan, weren’t you honest at the debate where your money comes from? It isn’t right when outsiders pay your way and sponsor inaccurate ads. Ads need to be honest and based on true facts — not fabricated. Shame on you.
Integrity comes from telling the truth. We need a person from our state to represent us; someone who really cares for the right reasons.
JoAnn Lux
Sleepy Eye
