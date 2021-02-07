Rep Jim Hagedorn voted "nay" on House Resolution 72. He voted "no" to removing Marjorie Taylor Greene from her assigned education committee.
Hagedorn represents Minnesota District 1. I question his representation to his district with this vote. As a District 1 representative, and a representative for a state that values education, his vote goes against the educational values of our state.
In my opinion, as an educator of 40 years, Taylor Greene is not a member that should be allowed to be a participating member of the congressional education committee. She does not represent the educational values needed to participate in a committee that discusses, creates and recommends educational policies for our children.
Taylor Greene created, and posted a video clip of herself following a Parkland Mass School shooting survivor, David Hogg. She told him she had a gun with her and she continued to verbally assault him.
Taylor Greene has stated that both the Parkland mass school shooting and the Sandy Hook mass school shooting were false.
Patricia Newman
North Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.