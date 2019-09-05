I just read The Free Press's latest in-kind contribution to the Democratic National Committee and have concluded this paper is either woefully ignorant of the problems in farm country or so fixated on criticizing President Trump and Rep. Jim Hagedorn that it just ignores any facts that don’t fit its bias.
Apparently it believes all was well and good in farm country right up until November 2016, and that a single congressman has the power to fix these problems, some of which go back decades, in eight months.
The truth is, the farm economy was already in trouble when Trump took office thanks to the astronomically high cost of Obamacare (farmers with $20,000+/yr. premiums and $10,000+/deductibles) and the high costs of energy and environmental regulations.
And because previous administrations didn’t have the guts to deal with our unfair trade issues, especially with China, American agriculture was headed in the same direction as our steel industry.
But considering The Free Press has supported all those disastrous policies it makes sense they would want to ignore them and criticize those trying to fix them. Meanwhile, groups that actually understand the problems farmers face (the Minnesota Corn Growers, the Farm Bureau, the Minnesota Soybean Growers, the Renewable Fuels Association, etc.) have repeatedly voiced their appreciation and support for Rep. Hagedorn’s promotion of solutions and his vocal support of the trade agreement with Mexico and Canada.
So ignore the naysayers, Rep. Hagedorn. Keep looking and working for solutions to these problems and leave those who put politics over people to complain all they want.
Greg Bartz
Sleepy Eye
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.