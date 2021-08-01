In a July 20 MinnPost story on the recent Restaurant Revitalization Fund, Rep. Jim Hagedorn criticized the Small Business Administration for prioritizing "certain racial, economic or social qualities" as "reverse discrimination and un-American."
It shows again how out of touch Hagedorn is with his district. A review of southern Minnesota shows that over $35 million in RRF funds went to 173 businesses in the 1st District, which Hagedorn represents. A closer look reveals that many Mexican markets and Chinese restaurants received funds, along with many veteran and women-owned establishments, among the target groups. For that matter, most bars and restaurants in southern Minnesota struggled through the pandemic, needed a boost, and got it.
In two key 1st District communities — Greater Mankato and Rochester — some $23 million was dedicated. Hagedorn will surely take credit for this along the way even though he criticizes the SBA's efforts. That's how Hagedorn operates.
Maybe there comes a time he should actually lead. Because had he been in charge, one wonders if 27 Mankato businesses would have received almost $11 million; eight North Mankato businesses got almost $1.8 million; and 40 Rochester businesses received over $10 million.
But there's more. Ten in New Ulm — one of the least diverse communities in Minnesota — received money. Twelve in Faribault got almost $2 million combined; and another 10 in Winona topped $1 million combined.
Dig deeper: One in Stewartville alone received over $609,000; in Jackson, one got over $222,000; and in Elysian, one got almost $209,000.
Un-American? From the man who turned his eyes from the Jan. 6 insurrection?
Sure, Jim. Sure.
Dana Melius
St. Peter
