Congressman Jim Hagedorn's Facebook page seems like it's been more active since Jan. 20 than in the past two years since he was elected. He suddenly has a lot to say about our new administration after only ever pandering for President Donald Trump.
It seems that Hagedorn will continue to spread lies and misinformation using his social media accounts, clearly hoping to set the new administration up as a failure from the start instead of offering any sort of bipartisan support. How "unifying" indeed, Mr. Hagedorn.
Southern Minnesotans deserve a better elected representative. Hagedorn has failed us.
Liz Zaruba
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.